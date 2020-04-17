PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: In the above video, NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon demonstrates one of the proper ways to take off protective gloves.

City of Portland officials have called for an emergency meeting next Monday to clarify 'non-essential' coronavirus, COVID-19 definitions.

The meeting on Monday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. will allow officials to clarify the 'Stay Safe at Home' Order and what that means for Portland businesses.

Until that meeting takes place, the City will allow some business proctices already in place:

Shipping

No-contact delivery

Curbside pickup order fulfillment of online and phone orders

Officials stress the need for businesses to have the least amount of employees on hand and to continue enforcing social distancing practices.

Mayor Kate Snyder said for businesses to succeed during this time, they need to understand the rules clearly.

"From the beginning, our response to COVID-19 has been aggressively cautious in hopes that we could stem the spread of the virus, and that collective efforts would allow us to resume normal operations sooner rather than later," said Snyder.

"Throughout it all, we have been and remain very concerned about the impacts that the Stay At Home restrictions would have on our local business community in Portland. It's important to note that the City Council did not change the language or its interpretation of the Emergency Stay at Home Order for non-essential business operations at the April 14 meeting. The rules have been the same since March 16, however, we understand that intent has been interpreted differently, which is why we are calling an emergency workshop to further discuss our Order and ensure clarity for the local business community going forward."

Social Distancing Video

Portland City Manager Jon Jennings said city officials continue to have concerns about the business community throughout the pandemic.

"Since our very first proclamation on March 16, Mayor Snyder and I expressed deep concern over the impact that COVID-19 will have on the residents and the business community in Portland," said Jennings.

"I am glad that the City Council will meet on Monday to discuss the current rules. In the interim, after consultation with members of the City Council, I have directed City staff to permit certain business activities for non-essential businesses, such as shipping, no-contact delivery, and curbside pickup in order to fulfill online and phone orders until the City Council makes any changes to the State of Emergency and Requirement to Stay Home Order."

City officials discussed amending the details of the order at the last meeting. You can see the full document below:

For more information on Monday's meeting, you can visit the city website at www.portlandmaine.gov/agendas.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: WATCH LIVE 2PM: Maine CDC Coronavirus Update

RELATED: Sens. King, Collins join bipartisan effort to help Maine farmers amid coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Maine beaches: what's open, what's closed, and how to stay safe at the beach

RELATED: Bates Alum Jack Allard leaves hospital after COVID-19 battle

RELATED: Reasons to Smile: feel-good stories of the week

RELATED: Early results for Gilead coronavirus drug show patients recovering quickly

RELATED: New England Toy company creates Dr. Fauci plush doll

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist



