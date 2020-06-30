Portland Observatory closed for the year

Greater Portland Landmarks has determined that it cannot safely open the Portland Observatory.

PORTLAND, Maine — Greater Portland Landmarks has decided to keep the Portland Observatory closed for the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokesperson Sarah Hansen says that consideration for the health of staff, docents, and visitors, it cannot safely open the building.

According to Hansen, the single staircase and small floor area on the upper levels of the building make it impractical even with additional COVID-19 protocols.

You can take a walking tour and learn more about the Observatory by going to their Portland Observatory Facebook page, Youtube channel, or their website at www.Portlandlandmarks.com/conservatory.

During the closure, docents recorded videos to share of their favorite Observatory stories.