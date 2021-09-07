Portland health officials recommend city restore indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

City Councilor Andrew Zarro requested a workshop to discuss adopting a local mask mandate amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Portland Press Herald.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland health officials are supporting a proposal to mandate mask-wearing in all indoor spaces open to the public, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The proposal comes after City Councilor Andrew Zarro requested a workshop to discuss adopting a local mask mandate amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The recommendation comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state and the country, just as the weather is getting colder and people begin spending more time indoors.