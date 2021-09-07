Portland health officials recommend city restore indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland health officials are supporting a proposal to mandate mask-wearing in all indoor spaces open to the public, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
The proposal comes after City Councilor Andrew Zarro requested a workshop to discuss adopting a local mask mandate amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant, according to the Portland Press Herald.
The recommendation comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state and the country, just as the weather is getting colder and people begin spending more time indoors.
Unlike previous strains, the delta variant can be transmitted by people who have been vaccinated, though vaccinated individuals experience less severe symptoms and are less likely to be hospitalized. And it’s having a greater impact on children, most of whom are too young to be vaccinated.