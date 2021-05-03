Portland City Council votes to extend emergency proclamation through Nov. 1

The most recent order was set to expire on May 10

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council on Monday night unanimously voted to extend the city's emergency proclamation through November 1, 2021, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The order, sponsored by Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, was initially enacted by the council in March 2020 and has been continuously amended and renewed. The most recent order was set to expire on May 10.

"Street closures in particular, among other modified regulations, have been found to greatly assist the restaurant businesses enjoying greater outdoor space for their businesses," the council said in the meeting agenda. "This order keeps that in place through much of the fall."

Five votes were needed for the extension to pass.

There is a state of emergency also still in effect across the state, which Gov. Janet Mills renewed through May 13. The statewide proclamations can be extended in 30-day increments.