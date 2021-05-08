Portland leaders urge indoor masking with substantial transmission in Cumberland County

Despite messages from Mayor Kate Snyder and City Manager Jon Jennings, many businesses are not changing their guidelines.

PORTLAND, Maine — City leaders in Maine's largest city are urging people wear masks indoors given the fact that Cumberland County is now listed as having substantial community transmission of COVID-19.

According to the latest CDC guidance, people should wear masks in all indoor public settings in areas with "substantial" or "high" virus transmission.

“The City is committed to the health and wellbeing of our residents, and visitors,” Mayor Kate Snyder said in a statement. “In consideration of the increased circulation of the COVID-19 Delta variant throughout Maine and the nation, and the fact that this new variant is more contagious than other COVID-19 strains, we’re asking that people take extra precautions by wearing a mask inside during this time in order to protect our community.”

Despite recommendations from the Portland city leaders, the majority of businesses in the Old Port Thursday night had not implemented new mask policies for customers.

Mt. Desert Ice Cream on Exchange St. is one of few closely following Maine CDC recommendations.

"All employees have to wear their masks during the shift, and for the customers, it's recommended," Mt. Desert Ice Cream employee Ryan Walnut said.

But with data changing almost daily, some are not sure how to adapt.

"It's a little confusing," Walnut said.

Just down the block at Waterlily on Milk St, staff and customers are not required to wear masks, but employees say they keep their masks close and put them on depending on customers' level of comfort.

"A lot of people from all over the place coming to Portland, I think it's important that we create a safe environment for everybody," Waterlily employee Diane Robinson said.

City Manager Jon Jennings is putting increased mask requirements in place again for City staff in City buildings. Portland City Hall remains closed to the general public.

“I’m committed to protecting the health of our staff as well as the public we serve, and as such we will continue to monitor public health recommendations and requirements and make sure we’re doing what’s in the best interest of our community,” said City Manager Jon Jennings.

The message from city leaders comes as cases across the country continue to increase.