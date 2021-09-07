Portland High School closed Tuesday following COVID cases over Labor Day weekend

Superintendent Xavier Botana said the school is closing in order to sort through and notify close contacts as the weekend did not allow them to do so.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland High School closed Tuesday after two COVID-19 cases were discovered over the holiday weekend.

Superintendent Xavier Botana said in an email Tuesday morning, according to the Portland Press Herald, that the school is closing in order to sort through and notify close contacts as the weekend did not allow them to do so.

Botana did not say whether the cases were among students or staff members or whether they were among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The school will not operate remotely on Tuesday, he said.