PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland meat-processing plant where 51 workers tested positive for the coronavirus is set to reopen.

The Tyson Foods plant, which shut down on Friday after an outbreak was discovered, is getting back to business Thursday after all workers and contractors were tested, a spokesman said.

The company relaxed its attendance policy to encourage the workforce, mostly made of up immigrants, to stay home if workers are feeling sick. Tyson has paid workers while the plant was idle.

The 51 workers represents roughly one-fifth of the 390 full-time workers. The Maine Center for Disease Control is continuing an epidemiological investigation of the plant’s outbreak.

On April 29, the reported number of confirmed cases at the plant was eight. In a little more than a week, that number has grown to 51.

