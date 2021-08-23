Portland councilors to look into if city can mandate indoor mask-wearing following concerns from some businesses

Councilors have scheduled a workshop with local and state health officials to determine if the fluctuation in virus transmission in the city would warrant a mandate.

PORTLAND, Maine — City councilors in Maine's largest city are set to look into if they have the ability to issue an indoor mask mandate as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb nationwide.

Portland City Councilor Andrew Zarro spoke at the start of Monday night's council meeting to say he has requested a workshop on the topic.

"I have asked the mayor for a workshop where the council can learn more from our HHS Department, Corporation Counsel, and the Maine CDC specific to how Portland's transmission rate has been fluctuating with the introduction of the more transmissible Delta variant, and what can and cannot be mandated at the municipal level," Zarro said.

Councilor Zarro, who is also a small business owner, said he has heard from several businesses in the city that want the council to issue a mandate.

The CDC has recommended masking in all indoor public spaces in counties experiencing substantial or high transmission of the coronavirus. Right now, Cumberland County is considered to have "moderate" transmission, according to the CDC.

The Maine CDC reported 205 additional cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths due to the virus Monday.

"Your city council is actively working on this and will continue to be steadfast in protecting the health and wellbeing of our citizens," Zarro said. "In the meantime, I ask that you please do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated if you are able, wearing a mask when indoors, and by being compassionate to the many workers and small businesses in Portland who are trying their best."

Zarro co-owns Little Woodfords coffee shop in Portland. He has been outspoken on social media about unruly customers treating staff and owners at small businesses poorly throughout the pandemic.

"The [city] manager and I worked together this morning to get that requested workshop on our calendar as soon as possible," Mayor Kate Snyder said in the meeting.

Snyder said the issue will be taken up at a workshop scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, following the already scheduled council meeting.