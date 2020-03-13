PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Manager Jon Jennings said in a press conference Friday that the new presumptive positive case in Maine is a Portland city employee.

On Friday morning it was announced that, in addition to the presumptive positive case concerning a woman in her 50s that was announced Thursday, Maine now has an additional presumptive positive case and a preliminary presumptive positive case. That makes 2 presumptive positive cases and 1 preliminary presumptive positive case in Maine to date.

The Maine CDC identified the new presumptive positive case as a woman in her 20s, meaning this is the city employee Portland officials are referencing.

The employee worked at the India Street Public Health Center and came into contact with 23 other staff members and 7 volunteers. The person who is presumptive positive and the 30 others are all in self-quarantine.

The city will be closing the India Street Public Health Center for at least the next 14 days.

NCM

Portland will also be closing city hall early Friday to send staff home out of an abundance of caution. City leadership will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss the steps that will be taken moving forward.

RELATED: Friday Update: Maine now has two presumptive positive cases, 1 preliminary presumptive positive case of the coronavirus

RELATED: Maine CDC: 2 'presumptive positive' cases of COVID-19, 1 'preliminary presumptive positive' case

RELATED: A list of what's been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus claims