439 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths reported in Maine since Sunday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Monday, Maine CDC reported 429 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases and three additional reported deaths since Sunday.
- 326 Mainers have died out of 22,319 total COVID-19 cases. 19,128 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 3,191 are probable.
- 189 Mainers are currently hospitalized, 11,184 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
MONDAY DECEMBER 28
The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19 since Sunday. The state death toll stands at 326 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 439 additional COVID-19 cases since Sunday.
Of the 22,319 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 19,128 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 3,191 are probable.
189 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 189, 54 are being treated in intensive care units and 17 are on ventilators.
11,184 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolations.
THE COVID-19 DATA
RESOURCES
