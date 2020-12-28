439 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths reported in Maine since Sunday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Monday, December 28, 2020

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MONDAY DECEMBER 28

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19 since Sunday. The state death toll stands at 326 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 439 additional COVID-19 cases since Sunday.

Of the 22,319 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 19,128 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 3,191 are probable.

189 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 189, 54 are being treated in intensive care units and 17 are on ventilators.

11,184 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolations.

THE COVID-19 DATA

RESOURCES