344 additional COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths reported in Maine Saturday

Saturday, January 2, 2021

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

The Maine CDC reported seven additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 358 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 344 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 25,245 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,412 are confirmed by tests and 3,833 are probable.

Total currently hospitalized = 188

In critical care = 48

On a ventilator = 19

Available critical care beds = 111

Total critical care beds = 376

Available ventilators = 234

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

The next Maine CDC state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

