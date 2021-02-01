344 additional COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths reported in Maine Saturday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Saturday, Maine CDC reported 344 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases, and 7 additional reported deaths since Friday.
- 358 Mainers have died out of 25,245 total COVID-19 cases. 21,412 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 3,833 are probable.
- 1,091 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their illnesses, 11,438 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
- Governor Janet Mills updates COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Coronavirus face coverings now mandated by the state
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for business, here's what you need to know
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 2
The Maine CDC reported seven additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 358 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 344 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 25,245 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,412 are confirmed by tests and 3,833 are probable.
- Total currently hospitalized = 188
- In critical care = 48
- On a ventilator = 19
- Available critical care beds = 111
- Total critical care beds = 376
- Available ventilators = 234
- Total ventilators = 320
- Alternative ventilators = 443
The next Maine CDC state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.
NEW YEARS WEEK CORONAVIRUS UPDATES https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/700-additional-covid-19-cases-4-additional-deaths-reported-in-maine-friday/97-e06ca6a5-d9e4-4de6-92e8-20b1fb40c680
THJ COVID-19 DATA
COVID-19 RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Beginning of plan to reopen Maine schools
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'