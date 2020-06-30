Maine coronavirus COVID-19 updates: Saturday, July 4

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Saturday, July 4, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Maine CDC released the new numbers for July 4, 2020

CASES: 3397

CONFIRMED: 3012

PROBABLE: 385

DEATHS: 105

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 358

RECOVERIES: 2751

FRIDAY UPDATE

THURSDAY UPDATE

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19, which means the state death total remains at 105.

Of the 3,328 COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2,951 are confirmed by test and 377 are probable.

354 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

2,698 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.





WEDNESDAY UPDATE

2 p.m.

Governor Janet Mills announced Wednesday that, as of Friday, July 3, travelers from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York may travel to and from Maine without having to undergo a 14-day quarantine or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

This is the same for travelers from New Hampshire and Vermont.

Travelers from all other states to Maine must still quarantine for 14 days, or provide proof of a negative test, to enter the state.

With more people coming to Maine’s coastal towns and cities, Mills says the use of face coverings will become even more important. She says, in the coming days, she will issue an executive order requiring Maine’s large retail stores, lodging establishments, restaurants, and outdoor bars and tasting rooms in the coastal counties of Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland, and York, and in the more populous cities of Bangor and Brewer and Lewiston and Auburn, to enforce the state’s face covering requirement.

“Today I am encouraged as we take another step in reopening our economy and supporting the tourism industry. The decision to add three Northeastern states to the exempt status is welcome news to the Maine Tourism Association and others in the hospitality sector,” Tony Cameron, CEO of Maine Tourism Association, said in a press release. “The industry is committed to following all health protocols set forth in the Keep Maine Healthy plan.”

More on the governor's announcement can be found HERE.

COVID-19 Numbers Update

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19, which means the state death total remains at 105.

Of the 3,294 COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2,922 are confirmed by test and 372 are probable.

351 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

2,671 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Outbreaks Update

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced a new outbreak at the Landry French construction site at the Abbott Manufacturing site. There are six people associated with the site who have tested positive for COVID-19. The Maine CDC is investigating and working with the facility.

As of Wednesday, a total of three Bath Iron Works employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Shah said the CDC has partnered with BIW and the union to identify 58 close contacts of the three positive employees. Dr. Shah added that the CDC is working closely with BIW and the union to make sure those 58 individuals are tested. According to Dr. Shah, that testing is well underway and should be completed soon.

The Sedgewood Commons nursing home in Falmouth is retesting all of its staff members Wednesday and then retesting all of its residents on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases at the facility is 33.

TUESDAY UPDATES

8 a.m.

THE DATA

Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.

According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine