Maine coronavirus COVID-19 updates: Saturday, July 4

SATURDAY, JULY 4
Maine CDC released the new numbers for July 4, 2020
CASES: 3397
CONFIRMED: 3012
PROBABLE: 385
DEATHS: 105
HOSPITALIZATIONS: 358
RECOVERIES: 2751
FRIDAY UPDATE
- Free Slurpee Day canceled by coronavirus, but you can still get a free Slurpee
- Did Alabama COVID-19 parties really happen? Health officials can't confirm
- 7-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
- Freeport closes Main Street to allow social distancing
- Travelers from Mass. say they don't plan to follow 14-day quarantine rule for Fourth of July weekend
- The Honey Paw in Portland closes until further notice after employee tests positive for coronavirus, COVID-1
- Universal testing at Long Creek Youth Development Center yields no positive results; 6 tests still pending
- MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945
- VERIFY: Does a requirement to wear a face mask violate constitutional rights?
- July Fourth weekend will test Americans' discipline
- President Trump at Rushmore: Jets and fireworks, but masks optional
- Fauci warns new coronavirus mutation may spread more easily
THURSDAY UPDATE
- Maine Beer Night going virtual due to coronavirus, COVID-19
- DC mayor, Trump at odds over DC's Independence Day celebrations
- Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states heading into holiday weekend
- Mills to sign order mandating enforcement of face coverings
- York hires Beach Ambassadors to enforce COVID-19 rules
- Hundreds of Mainers go months without receiving benefits as Dept. of Labor continues to investigate fraud
- Family members of Maine students: The Dept. of Education wants your input on returning to classrooms
The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19, which means the state death total remains at 105.
Of the 3,328 COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2,951 are confirmed by test and 377 are probable.
354 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.
2,698 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY UPDATE
2 p.m.
Governor Janet Mills announced Wednesday that, as of Friday, July 3, travelers from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York may travel to and from Maine without having to undergo a 14-day quarantine or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
This is the same for travelers from New Hampshire and Vermont.
Travelers from all other states to Maine must still quarantine for 14 days, or provide proof of a negative test, to enter the state.
With more people coming to Maine’s coastal towns and cities, Mills says the use of face coverings will become even more important. She says, in the coming days, she will issue an executive order requiring Maine’s large retail stores, lodging establishments, restaurants, and outdoor bars and tasting rooms in the coastal counties of Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland, and York, and in the more populous cities of Bangor and Brewer and Lewiston and Auburn, to enforce the state’s face covering requirement.
“Today I am encouraged as we take another step in reopening our economy and supporting the tourism industry. The decision to add three Northeastern states to the exempt status is welcome news to the Maine Tourism Association and others in the hospitality sector,” Tony Cameron, CEO of Maine Tourism Association, said in a press release. “The industry is committed to following all health protocols set forth in the Keep Maine Healthy plan.”
More on the governor's announcement can be found HERE.
COVID-19 Numbers Update
The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19, which means the state death total remains at 105.
Of the 3,294 COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2,922 are confirmed by test and 372 are probable.
351 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.
2,671 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
COVID-19 Outbreaks Update
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced a new outbreak at the Landry French construction site at the Abbott Manufacturing site. There are six people associated with the site who have tested positive for COVID-19. The Maine CDC is investigating and working with the facility.
As of Wednesday, a total of three Bath Iron Works employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Shah said the CDC has partnered with BIW and the union to identify 58 close contacts of the three positive employees. Dr. Shah added that the CDC is working closely with BIW and the union to make sure those 58 individuals are tested. According to Dr. Shah, that testing is well underway and should be completed soon.
The Sedgewood Commons nursing home in Falmouth is retesting all of its staff members Wednesday and then retesting all of its residents on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases at the facility is 33.
- University of Maine System commits to fall campus return, with safety principles in place
- Pine Tree Camp gets creative, finds alternative ways to give campers summer experience
- Maine begins third phase of reopening plan amid COVID-19
- Maine Dept. of Labor announces 13 additional weeks of unemployment benefits available
TUESDAY UPDATES
- Collins, Senate Health Committee question Fauci and others about COVID-19 testing
- UMaine System creates partnerships for COVID-19 testing this fall
- Dempsey Center announces budget cuts and layoffs
- Mnuchin says hardest-hit businesses should be focus of next stimulus aid
- Mass. Gov. says visitors from Maine, other New England states, N.Y., and N.J. are exempt from 14-day quarantine
- Fauci said US could reach 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day
- At Allagash Brewing, sales plummeted by 70%. Then its founder got Covid
- Unemployment payments delayed due to bank issues, MDOL says
- Bates College will invite students back to campus for fall semester
8 a.m.
- 'It helped my loneliness': Nursing home resident creates newsletter to stay connected during coronavirus pandemic
- Maine CDC identifies COVID-19 outbreak at BIW with three confirmed cases
- Portland officials to ramp up patrols for the holiday weekend
- Maine's only Jersey Mike's temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Andrew Cuomo says Trump should wear mask and require them in public
- AMC pushes back movie theater reopenings by 2 weeks to July 30
- Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection as COVID-19 cancels shows
- Costco stops selling half-sheet cakes, brings back free samples in some stores
- Broadway will remain closed through end of 2020 due to coronavirus
- Body positive advocate runs beauty business from Maine 's Midcoast during pandemic
- Gilead prices coronavirus drug remdesivir at $2,340 for typical treatment
THE DATA
Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.
According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.
