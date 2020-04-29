PORTLAND, Maine — While Joshua Miranda is excited to reopen his restaurant and bar, Blyth & Burrows in Portland, during the coronavirus pandemic, he's confused when he actually can.

"What differentiates between a bar and a restaurant?" said Miranda.

According to Governor Mills' plan: Stage 2 would tentatively allow restaurants to reopen June 1, with gatherings of less than 50 people.

Stage 3 would tentatively allow bars to reopen July and August with gatherings of less than 50 people.

Miranda said he has a restaurant and liquor license, but said his business is known for making cocktails.

"Are we going to be closed for two and a half months or three and a half months?" said Miranda.

The Maine State Department of Economic and Community Development said there is a lot of work to be done on specific components. It said it is working to differentiate between a bar and a restaurant.

Portland Hunt and Alpine Club has been shut down since March. The owner said it is licensed as a restaurant.

"We're anticipating as opening as a restaurant starting whenever it's safe and responsible," said co-owner Andrew Volk.

The owner of Rivalries in Portland and Falmouth said he too will be opening as a restaurant. His concern is the number of people being allowed in.

"Different restaurants are different sizes so I'm not sure why they didn't just do a percentage of capacity or make everyone stick by the 6 foot rule," said owner Lance Meader.

All business owners said while there are a lot of unanswered questions, they are looking forward to getting back to some normalcy.

