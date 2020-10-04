PORTLAND, Maine — Money from the federal coronavirus stimulus package is expected in your hands soon, but a few women are asking people who don't need the money to donate some or all of it to local organizations.

"It provides that hope and action," State Rep. Victoria Morales said.

That's what Morales hopes #PledgeMyStimulus will do.

"What do you want to give to and how do you want to support your community," Morales said.

She along with Rev. Tamara Torres McGovern and Wendy Blackwell Moore came up with the idea. People who don't need their stimulus check can donate it to local organizations struggling to stay afloat.

"That isn't to say we would love to use the money. Certainly there are many places, plenty of credit card debt and other places that we could direct these funds, and yet our finances haven't changed. They look the same as they did three months ago," McGovern said.

"There's a big wide spectrum of need out there," Moore said.

So far, 40 people have pledged their checks, totaling $21,000.

"To go directly back out into the community...some of it in the form of donations," McGovern said.

The group isn't collecting any money. They said it's up to each people to make their own decision and spread the message.

You can visit the website to take part.

