PORTLAND, Maine — We talk all the time about the seniors who will not be able to experience any of the traditional rituals like ceremony’s, proms, senior parties, graduation in general.

A photographer in Portland wants to at least give them a memory they will have forever.

Jewel Church from JaMedia Inc. has been donating her time to photographing high school seniors in their prom dresses or tuxedos for free.

Church has photographed seniors from Thornton Academy, Portland High School, South Portland High School in different parts of Portland.

The project started because of an emotional conversation she had with a high school senior parent.

"Her senior did not get to go to prom, graduation nothing..so I said there must be something we can do! So I thought about it and she also said my daughter spent 120 dollars coin on this dress what do we do with it? And I said you know what..I would really love to give this to you as a gift..she told someone else, someone else told someone else and that’s how promtraits started," said Church.

Church told NEWS CENTER Maine she does it to see the seniors' smiles, happiness, and energy that comes from them.

"Empathy for the seniors that were feeling is widespread but I think the response and love is really important, that we..all of us try and find our gifts that we can help someone..if we can do that every day, it would be really nice," said Church.

Any high school senior can contact JaMedia and she will be happy to take a few pictures for you to have a memory in your prom dress or tuxedo.

Here is the link to JaMedia's Facebook page with all of their information.

