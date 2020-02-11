Connecticut governor announces rollback on many COVID reopening restrictions

Starting Friday, there will be new limits on restaurant operations, events, and more in Connecticut, Gov. Lamont said.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that restaurants in the state will have a curfew and will have to go back to 50 percent capacity as a part of "phase 2.1" starting Friday.

The governor announced the rollback in an attempt to prevent increasing COVID-19 cases.

As a part of the rollback, restaurants will have to limit capacity to 50 percent and tables will have a max of eight people.

All restaurants and entertainment will now have a 9:30 p.m. curfew, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.

Event venues will now phase back to limiting indoor events to 25 people and 50 people outdoors.

Performing arts and movie theaters will have capacity capped at 100 people.

Religious gatherings will be limited to 50 percent capacity or a max of 100 people. The governor is encouraging religious gatherings to be held virtually.

Personal services can remain at 75 percent capacity.

BREAKING UPDATE: Connecticut is rolling back some of its reopening as part of "phase 2.1" starting Friday, Gov. Lamont said, with new limits on restaurant operations, events and more. https://t.co/HxCkFCjfXg — NECN (@NECN) November 2, 2020