MAINE, USA — Phase 2 of Governor Janet Mills' plan to reopen Maine's economy is underway, as restaurants in Cumberland County, Androscoggin County, and York County can now open for outdoor dining. Restaurants in Maine's other 13 counties can reopen their indoor dining rooms Monday.

June 1 marks the beginning of Phase 2 of Maine's reopening plan, which was implemented due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Retailers may open statewide starting Monday. Lodging and campgrounds may open statewide for Mainers on Monday too, as well as for out-of-state visitors who have quarantined for 14 days.

A number of state parks and beaches open up Monday, as well as sections of Acadia National Park.

According to maine.gov, state beaches and coastal parks reopening on June 1:

Crescent Beach State Park

Ferry Beach State Park

Fort Baldwin

Fort Popham

Kettle Cove State Park

Mackworth Island

Popham Beach State Park

Reid State Park

Scarborough Beach State Park

Two Lights State Park

RELATED: These Maine state beaches and parks will reopen on June 1

While previously limited to 10 people, group gatherings can now include up to 50 (with physical distancing regulations still in place). Groups in a car should still consist only of people living in the same home.

Per Mills' executive order issued Friday, businesses in Maine may continue to deny service to people who are not wearing face coverings. Businesses are required to post signs notifying customers of the face covering rule no later than June 5.

Mainers are encouraged to access businesses and personal activities that are reopening while still maintaining physical distancing, however those over age 60 or with compromised immune systems are strongly encouraged to limit travel outside their homes.

RELATED: Gov. Mills issues executive order allowing for easing of Maine restrictions

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maine Department of Corrections to support restaurants impacted by dine-in postponement

RELATED: Restaurant leader criticizes Mills for closing the door to Southern Maine reopening amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Mills postpones restaurant reopening for dine-in customers in 3 Maine counties

RELATED: Additional Stage 2 COVID-19 prevention checklists released, others updated

RELATED: Maine campgrounds get good news amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, other businesses see setback

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist