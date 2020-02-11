x
Person visits Brooksville town office not knowing they have COVID-19

The Brooksville town office will stay open on November 3, but for curbside service only.
BROOKSVILLE, Maine — A person who allegedly did not know they were COVID-19 positive visited the townhouse Thursday, Oct. 29, Selectmen of the Town of Brooksville said in a letter to the community Monday. 

According to the officials, the resident visited both the tax collector and the town clerk. The person was unaware until Saturday that they tested positive for COVID-19. 

Town officials said they reached out to the other people who were in the building Thursday night. 

After talking with the CDC, the town office has decided that the building will remain open for November 3, however, as of Wednesday morning, it will go back to curbside service only. 

