BANGOR, Maine — The controversial Penobscot County Jail renovation project is on hold due to COVID-19.

County Commissioner Peter Baldacci told NEWS CENTER Maine the bond question will not be on the ballot in November.

"This is based on the impact that the Coronovirus has had on jail operations and our reduced jail population. We are averaging 40-50 fewer inmates in our facility for the last several weeks," he said in an email.

Baldacci said city leaders will continue to evaluate the situation.

