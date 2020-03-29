ROCKPORT, Maine — Editor's note: You are hearing the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Health care workers are front line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, and there is more proof of that Saturday.

Two Pen Bay Medical Center doctors have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the hospital.

Officials released the information late Saturday afternoon, saying the doctors had self-isolated as their symptoms developed, and notified the hospital they needed testing.

The doctors "had minimal contact with patients," according to hospital officilas.

As for other staff members, the hospital says it's following all CDC guidelines and tracing where the doctors were and what other staff members and patients might have had contact with them. All those people have been notified or soon will be.

As for the two doctors, the hospital says their symptoms are mild.

“Our priority continues to be ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our care team members while delivering the highest level of care to those who need it,” said Mark Fourre, MD, president of Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital. “We are in the investigatory phase of this case, actively tracing all patient/colleague interactions per CDC guidelines. We continue to take a high level of precaution, guided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to protect our workforce and our community.”

"Any patients who may have been put at risk will be contacted by the hospital," said Fourre.

"Most cases of COVID-19 infection bring flu-like symptoms that are mild to moderate and can be treated at home, though in a percentage of cases, mostly involving older people or those with underlying health conditions, it can be serious. Patients concerned they may have contracted COVID-19 are urged to call ahead before presenting at a doctor’s office, clinic or an emergency department."

