As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Maine, Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport confirmed Friday that a patient had been hospitalized there with the virus.

A press release from the hospital states the patient was admitted to the hospital earlier this week. The patient has now been released and sent home.

The hospital says it followed all CDC guidelines for protective equipment and procedures for staff members.

The Maine CDC reported Friday that a total of 30 people have been hospitalized in Maine for the coronavirus thus far, with 169 people statewide confirmed to have the virus. The CDC says 24 of those people have recovered, while those not in the hospital are currently self-isolating at home.

