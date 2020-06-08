Peaks Island actor posts Shakespearean message for visitors to mask up

If indeed all the world's a stage, Heath Miller says we all have to play our parts and wear a mask.

PORTLAND, Maine — From authors to artists, Portland's Peaks Island is home to a lot of creative people.

Now it appears they have their own version of Shakespeare, who is channeling his creativity during this pandemic to ask visitors: "Wherefore is thy mask, Romeo?"

Heath Miller is an actor from Australia who lives on Peaks Island.

When he was upset visitors weren't wearing masks, he did what he does best: a Shakespearean monologue, and he shared it online.