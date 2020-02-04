New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has taken action to help the state of Massachusetts amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Pats' team plane is reportedly carrying much-needed personal protective equipment from China to Boston and is expected to land at Logan Airport later Thursday, according to a report.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will be on hand with Kraft and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to greet the Patriots' plane when it arrives in Boston, sources tell Politico.

The state's National Guard will then transport the critical equipment to a stockpile in Marlboro, a person familiar with the plans told the media company.

Baker has said for weeks that health care workers on the front lines of the outbreak in the commonwealth are in desperate need of more protective equipment. According to Baker, he has pleaded with Washington to send more, only to be outbid by the federal government.

When the Republican governor was asked at a press conference Wednesday about protective equipment, Baker did not say much but hinted at an announcement planned for Thursday.

"I think we're gonna have a lot more to say about gear tomorrow," Baker said Wednesday. "I'm gonna leave it at that."

"We've been working on a variety of processes and opportunities to make sure that we have the gear that we need to serve our medical community and our first responders," Baker continued. "I've also said that I expected to have more information on this later this week, and I do."

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

--

Editor’s note: The above video shows you how to make hand sanitizer. MaineHealth’s Dora Mills gives NEWS CENTER Maine the recipe.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.newscentermaine.com/coronavirus.

RELATED: Wall Street futures, global markets gain ground Thursday

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Comedian Ali Wentworth positive; British Open may be canceled

RELATED: Farmington fined over $22,000 in fatal propane explosion

RELATED: Understanding the $2 trillion stimulus package and economic impact payments

RELATED: Help give Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy the sendoff he deserves, social distancing style!

RELATED: Vermont orders Walmart, Target to stop selling non-essential items in the store