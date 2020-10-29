Pastor of Calais church responds to COVID-19 outbreak

Burden said requests for wearing masks, roping off seating to allow for social distancing, and additional services to keep under the 50 person limit were in place.

CALAIS, Maine — The pastor of the Calais church that has the most recent COVID-19 outbreak wants people to know that even when you are following the state's guidelines, this can happen.

Second Baptist Church Pastor Matt Burden said they have been holding in-person services since the Mills administration allowed that to happen in June.

Burden said requests for wearing masks, roping off seating to allow for social distancing, and additional services to keep under the 50 person limit were all in place.

He understands people's reactions to the outbreak because of the fear factor but he hopes people remember that they provide services to people.

"One of the biggest hits we're seeing throughout this pandemic is in mental health and not just the physical effects of coronavirus," Burden said. "There’s a lot of anxiety out there and churches and communities of faith are one of those places that are really valuable sources of hope and encouragement for mental health in the community."