BANGOR, Maine — Seniors around Maine and across the country missed out on the many special events that go along with graduating high school, including a senior prom.

But for one couple in Bangor, their parents wanted to plan a special night they would never forget. They planned a surprise "patio prom."

Lisa Plunkett

Allie Dearing and Ryan Cunningham enjoyed a night they will never forget. They first took classic prom pictures, including a few pictures wearing masks. Then a limo picked them up for a ride around Bangor. Once they returned, a special dinner was waiting for them at home. The dinner was then followed by dancing, of course!

NCM

"They are wonderful students of Bangor High, they work hard, they study hard. This whole situation has been very difficult for them, they were really looking forward to all the senior experiences - including prom! Since that was taken away from them, we wanted to make something up for them!," said Lisa Plunkett, Allie's mom.

The proud moms were not going to let the virus stop them from enjoying these special moments!

Lisa Plunkett

RELATED: Cape Elizabeth Schools presents Cape Porch Fest

RELATED: Coronavirus might crash prom season this year

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast

RELATED: Everything you need to know about SpaceX's historic Demo-2 mission

RELATED: Community members encouraged to clean up and pick up litter in their neighborhoods