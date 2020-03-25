SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — In a Wednesday letter addressed to the South Portland Schools Community, Superintendent Ken Kunin said a staff member and a parent associated with different schools in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kunin wrote in part:

"We learned that a parent and a staff member associated with different schools have tested positive. We are aware of others who are under self-quarantine recommended by medical professionals who represent still different schools.

By following the guidance we receive daily from public health professionals, we will continue to take all of the proper precautions that will enable us to continue to remotely educate our 3,000 students, provide needed meals to our children and prepare for the eventual reopening of our schools."

The district has said all schools will remain closed until at least April 27, which is similar to many school districts across the state.

As of Wednesday, March 25, the total number of confirmed cases in Maine is 142.

Click HERE to read Kunin's entire letter to the South Portland Schools Community.

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR blog: 142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Bangor Savings temporarily closes five branches due to COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Inmate at Cumberland County Jail tests negative for COVID-19

RELATED: Gorham High School students create social distancing PSA aimed at their peers

RELATED: Governor Mills has a message for those coming to Maine during the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to Boston hospital

RELATED: Clarifying essential businesses vs. non-essential businesses