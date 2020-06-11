'Pandemic fatigue' sweeping the nation

8 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight, causing many people to feel burnt out.

MAINE, USA — Stay home, wear your mask, keep your distance...we've been hearing these things for the last eight months and people are feeling pretty burnt out.

"Pretty much across the board, there's a great deal of anxiety that's associated with the unknown," Christopher Muncie with Maine Health Associates said.

Muncie said the unknown is many different things from school, employment, and just wondering when this will end.

He said he's hearing from a lot of people that their anxiety is growing as the pandemic wears on. But also, he's noticing some are loosening up on guidelines.

"You know, it's Maine, it's summertime, people are going to go out and do their thing and screw it for lack of a better term," he said.

On Wednesday @nirav_mainecdc spoke about the 'pandemic fatigue' setting in. Today I'll be talking to mental health experts on how to fight this fatigue #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/lgCoiJEFGK — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) November 6, 2020

As for pandemic fatigue, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says it's normal and offers advice to people feeling it: remember what's a stake.

"It's not just about keeping yourself safe, it's not just about keeping your family safe, community transmission and keeping a lid on it is about keeping folks who are the most vulnerable among us as safe as possible," Shah said.

For people who are struggling with fatigue Muncie says to get outside and get active.

"I would say one of the most effective anti-depressants but the least utilized is exercise," he said.