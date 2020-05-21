Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Principal Ted Moccia, along with vice-principals Laurie Catanese and John Springer, personally delivered caps and gowns to each 2020 graduating senior.
The principals spent three days and traveled over 500 miles to deliver to over 200 students.
Principal Moccia told the Lewiston Sun Journal, “We tried to get every family. We did miss a few because they were not at home. But now I’m doing a class-wide email with instructions for everyone on how to prepare for the drive-in ceremony and to make sure the seven that we missed get their graduation gear.”
Moccia said the best part of the assignment was that they got to see the students.
“We miss them all,” he said. “And I think they miss school. We got so many great photos that are being posted to our Facebook site. It was great to see them again.”
OHCHS will hold its graduation at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In on Sunday, June 21.
According to the Sun Journal, after the ceremony all the graduates will drive to the Oxford Plains Speedway for an 11:30 p.m. fireworks display. Any vehicle with a graduation ticket will be admitted to the speedway, but all are invited to view the celebration from outside the gates.
