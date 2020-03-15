ORLANDO, Fla. — A Transportation Security Administration officer at the Orlando International Airport tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus, a TSA spokesperson told 10News.

Federal Security Director Pete Garcia told Orlando International Airport TSA employees Saturday that a Transportation Security Officer received an initial positive test for COVID-19.

The TSA officer was at home and resting. He will stay at home until doctors clear him, according to a TSA spokesperson.

Health officials said they know who the other officers that were in close contact with him are and advised them to stay home and self-isolate.

A TSA spokesperson said TSA has coordinated with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to deep clean all the areas where the officer worked.

TSA said it reiterated to all officers and employees that they can help reduce the risk of infection.

More information on COVID-19's impact on TSA can be found on its website.

