One person associated with Millinocket wedding outbreak has died, hospital says

Millinocket Regional Hospital says the person who had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 died Friday afternoon.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Of the 32 positive COVID-19 cases associated with a wedding reception in Millinocket, one has died, Millinocket Regional Hospital announced Friday.

The hospital previously reported they had one person associated with the outbreak admitted to the hospital.

"We are sorry to share that this patient passed away early this afternoon," Millinocket Regional Hospital CEO Robert Peterson wrote in an update Friday. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family as they cope with this difficult loss."

As of Thursday, the Maine CDC reports 32 positive cases are linked to the wedding reception, which took place indoors at the Big Moose Inn on Aug. 7. The 65-person reception exceeded the State's indoor gathering limit of 50, and following the outbreak, the Maine CDC issued an imminent health hazard citation to the venue.

The outbreak was announced by the Maine CDC on Monday, Aug. 17.

The hospital says as of Friday, they have tested 366 individuals—103 test results are still pending.

Those with positive results have been instructed to quarantine at home for 14-days, symptomatic or not.

The hospital has extended its no visitation policy and is limiting its services to essential medical care only through Aug. 30 as individuals with positive COVID-19 tests are still being identified and cases continue to rise.

The Maine CDC says those who attend social gatherings should follow physical distancing guidelines, including wearing cloth face coverings when not eating and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet between people and 6 feet between household groups as much as possible.

Maine CDC also issued the following reminders: