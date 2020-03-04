LE PECQ, France — Editor's note: more and more states are issuing stay at home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic and Maine joined the list on April 2, 2020. Some are insisting Maine Governor Janet Mills also close the border to outsiders... but can she do that? The above video verifies.

Even with its members scattered far and wide by the coronavirus, an orchestra in France has managed to make sweet music in lockdown.

Musicians with the National Orchestra of France filmed themselves playing "Bolero" alone at home. Like building a musical jigsaw puzzle, a sound engineer then stitched together the musicians' individual footage into a seamless and rousing whole. The orchestra posted a video of the stitched-together performance on YouTube.

The performance was a way for musicians to keep in touch with each other and with audiences they sorely miss playing for.

The video has now been watched more than one million times. Click on the video below to see this amazing performance for yourself.

