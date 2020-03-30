CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Editor's note: Congress recently passed a $2 trillion dollar stimulus bill to help the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. The video above explains what that means for you.

Neuroscientist Michael Wells started the COVID-19 Pandemic Shareable Scientist Response Database this month to gather and localize information to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Wells sent out a call via social media on March 18, 2020 asking for help from researchers in creating the database. Within a day, he posted on Twitter that he had gotten 1,100 responses from 42 states. As of March 28, more than 7,600 scientists from every state, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam have signed up to participate.

If you're a scientist willing to participate in the database project, you can sign up here.

