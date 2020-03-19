TOKYO, Japan — You are starting to hear the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Olympic flame from Greece is set to arrive in Japan even as the opening of the Tokyo Games is in doubt.

More voices are suggesting the games, scheduled to start July 24, should to be postponed or canceled because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The flame will touch down Friday in northern Japan aboard a white aircraft painted with the inscription “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay” along its side. The phrase “Hope Lights Our Way” is stenciled near the tail section.

Everything about the arrival ceremony at the Matsushima air base will be subdued. The flame is to be greeted by a few dignitaries.

The flame will stay in northern Japan for almost a week until the torch relay begins officially on March 26 from northern Fukushima prefecture.

