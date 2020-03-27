OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A father-daughter duo is turning to music to keep spirits up during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Geroge Shabo, Music/Athletic Director at Loranger Memorial School, and his daughter Melissa sent NEWS CENTER Maine a video of the pair playing "Amazing Grace" on the piano and tenor saxophone.

"Personally, I was in a funk until I heard and saw an inspiring vocal performance of 'Amazing Grace' on The Today Show by a reverend. He said 'Amazing Grace' was our spiritual anthem during this pandemic. So, my daughter and I decided to perform and record the song, hoping that others will similarly be inspired," George said in an email.

Earlier this week, a video of two doctors from Minnesota performing "Imagine" by The Beatles went viral.

Have you used music to express yourself during this pandemic? We'd love to see it. Send videos to desk@newscentermaine.com.

RELATED: Corona Karaoke: The internet's ode to COVID-19

RELATED: Trending: Brewer man's 'Quarantine Karaoke' Facebook group goes global

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: COVID-19 causing some businesses to close for good

RELATED: Trump says feds developing new guidelines to rate counties for virus risk

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist