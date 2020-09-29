Ogunquit Police to hold virtual COVID-19 forum amid rise in York County cases

The forum will allow community members to ask questions to the town's COVID-19 task force, and also reinforce safety guidelines and resources available

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in York County, one town is looking to remind residents of safety guidelines, and what resources are available to them.

The Ogunquit Police Department is holding a virtual forum Tuesday morning at 11:00 A.M. over Facebook Live. Resident will have the opportunity to ask questions to the town's COVID-19 Task Force, as well as hear about how the town is responding to multiple outbreaks in nearby York County Communities.

"I think people want to know what the people they know are doing, what the town's role is," said Lt. Matt Buttrick with Ogunquit Police Department. "It might not be possible for you or I to pick up the phone and talk to doctor Shah or a representative from the Maine C-D-C, people here can pick up the phone and they can talk to us."

Lt. Buttrick says he hopes to remind the community of ongoing safety protocols, including a mask mandate in congested parts of town. Ahead of the Facebook Live forum, Ogunquit leaders consulted the Maine CDC to give up to date and accurate information.

**UPDATED DATE*** This will now be held Tuesday at 11 am. We will be having an informational Facebook Live Tuesday... Posted by Ogunquit Police Department on Sunday, September 27, 2020

York County communities like Sanford are currently experiencing multiple COVID-19 outbreaks. Lt. Buttrick hopes that reinforcing messaging surrounding COVID-19 helps prevent future spread in his town.