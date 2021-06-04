Officials urge unvaccinated hospitality, front-facing workers get tested upwards of twice a week

Maine state health officials have launched a new program offering free rapid COVID-19 testing at 61 Walgreen's locations statewide.

PORTLAND, Maine — Some people in Maine's hospitality industry are worried about new advice from state health officials to get unvaccinated employees tested for COVID-19 more frequently.

State Dept. of Health and Human Services Director Jeanne Lambrew announced a new program Wednesday to provide free Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests to Mainers regardless of if the have symptoms of COVID-19.

"Testing remains critical to keeping our businesses open and communities healthy as we get about our summer," Lambrew said at Wednesday's briefing.

Previously, rapid testing was only recommended for those experiencing symptoms of the virus.

The tests will now be available at 61 Walgreen's locations statewide.

Lambrew strongly encouraged people who are not yet fully vaccinated and work in hospitality, health care, or other public-facing industries to get tested as much as twice a week.

"While 64 percent of Maine residents aged 20 and older have been vaccinated nearly 400 thousand remain at risk of serious illness or death from this highly contagious disease," Lambrew said. "While vaccination is the way to prevent COVID-19, getting tested allows you to identify it early, protect yourself and your family."

Owners and managers in the hospitality industry voiced concerns to NEWS CENTER Maine about the new advice though, saying that it is not realistic as they enter their busy season with fewer staff members than ever before.

Hospitality Maine, the state's largest association for restaurants and hotels, is working to make the vaccine more accessible to businesses across the state.

"Obviously we're advocating for our members and our employees to get vaccinated, but is it in an inconvenience to get tested twice a week. It is," Hospitality Maine President Matt Lewis said.

According to Lewis, many of the large locations have a majority or all of their staff members fully-vaccinated, but there are still a number of people who still have yet to get the shot.

He said it is up to the individual business or employee on if they get routine testing.