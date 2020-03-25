MAINE, USA — A nurse at Waldo County General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to VillageSoup.

According to VillageSoup, the nurse is self-isolating at home and all patients who came into contact with the nurse have been notified. VillageSoup said the hospital said it was following U.S. CDC guidelines in identifying the nurse's contacts within the hospital.

VillageSoup quotes the following statement:

“Waldo County General Hospital is committed to the health and wellbeing of our team members and those who rely on us for care,” Mark Fourre, MD, president of Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital, said in a press release. “We have spoken with our colleagues who work with this team member and are actively tracing patient and care team member interactions per CDC guidelines. We continue to take a high level of precaution, guided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to protect our workforce and our patients.”

“Our top priorities will continue to be the wellbeing of every care team member and the health of our communities,” Fourre said in the release, according to VillageSoup.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maine has risen to 118, with 15 people hospitalized due to the virus.

On Tuesday, Governor Janet Mills ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close.

MaineHealth's visitor policy can be found here.

