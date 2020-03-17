PORTLAND, Maine — A Northern Light Mercy employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement by the hospital.

In the statement, the hospital says the affected employee works at an off-campus location and individuals who may have been exposed are being contacted.

The hospital also reminds us that as we all move about our communities and engage with one another, the likelihood of exposure to someone who is infected increases. In fact, community transmission of COVID-19 has and will continue to occur.

They released this information on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

If you believe you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 infection, you are asked to contact your primary care provider to find out if you need to be tested or have medical attention.

Here's a list of good reminders from the hospital on what to do during this pandemic.

If you are sick and need care, call your primary care provider.

Sneeze or cough into your elbow.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or use hand sanitizer on hands that are visibly clean.

Stay home if you are sick.

Make a plan to stay home for a period of time; have enough food and extra medicine on hand for an extended period of time.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaners.

Northern Light Mercy says most people who get this infection recover at home and don’t require medical help. It's important to stay informed and following the advice given by medical professionals to reduce the spread of the infection.

