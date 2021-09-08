Drive-up COVID-19 testing begins again at Northern Light Mercy

PORTLAND, Maine — Citing a recent surge in demand for COVID-19 testing, Northern Light Mercy Hospital will reopen its drive-up testing facility at Portland's Fore Parkway on Friday, September 10.
The testing site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Appointments must be scheduled ahead of time online or by calling 844-489-1822.
The hospital will begin booking appointments on Thursday, September 9.
Laboratory COVID-19 testing is offered at the site for those with symptoms, suspected exposure, or who need pre-procedure testing.
The location is a self-swab site. If a child needs testing, a parent or guardian will need to administer the test.
Northern Light Mercy also has COVID-19 testing at the following facilities:
- Northern Light Mercy Walk-In Care - Gorham (Daily, 8 am - 8 pm)
- Northern Light Mercy Walk-In Care - Windham (Daily, 10 am - 3 pm)
- Respiratory Assessment Clinic - Westbrook (Daily, 8 am - 8 pm)
Additional information about Northern Light Health COVID-19 testing options can be found here.