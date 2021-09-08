x
Drive-up COVID-19 testing begins again at Northern Light Mercy

Citing a surge in demand, the hospital will reopen its Portland facility at the Fore Parkway on Friday.
PORTLAND, Maine — Citing a recent surge in demand for COVID-19 testing, Northern Light Mercy Hospital will reopen its drive-up testing facility at Portland's Fore Parkway on Friday, September 10. 

The testing site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Appointments must be scheduled ahead of time online or by calling 844-489-1822. 

The hospital will begin booking appointments on Thursday, September 9. 

Laboratory COVID-19 testing is offered at the site for those with symptoms, suspected exposure, or who need pre-procedure testing.

The location is a self-swab site. If a child needs testing, a parent or guardian will need to administer the test.

Northern Light Mercy also has COVID-19 testing at the following facilities:

Additional information about Northern Light Health COVID-19 testing options can be found here.

