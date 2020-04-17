MOUNT DESERT, Maine — A couple from Northeast Harbor decided to still celebrate their wedding during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of having their destination wedding in Florida, they got married at their local drive-through bank in Northeast Harbor.

Teresa and Bradley Gray found a way to make their day special.

Teresa Clark walked up to the drive-thru window at Bar Harbor Banking and Trust to tie the knot as the bank manager performed the ceremony behind the glass.

"Trying to figure out a way to do it, do it responsibly, I think this was a good idea! Pretty unique," said Scamp Gray, the groom's father.

Friends, family, neighbors and even relatives from other states were able to join via Zoom, were able to celebrate from a safe distance and others in their cars.

"Very special! I got a new dad so that's really good," said Spencer Clark, Teresa's son.

And for all of the couples facing the same situation as the Grey's, they have a tip for you:

"Just do it! Just do it... we kept our date we had our rings and we were like we are just going to do it," said Teresa Gray.

"At the end, they accomplished what they wanted to accomplish...and in a very special way," said Scamp Gray.

Definitely a celebration they will never forget.

NCM

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist

RELATED: Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding amid COVID-19

RELATED: Bindi Irwin marries Chandler Powell in private ceremony with no guests due to coronavirus

RELATED: Maine couples forced to postpone weddings due to coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Wedding scrubbed by COVID-19, couple figures out a way