Non-direct patient care employee at Northern Maine Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

FORT KENT, Maine — Northern Maine Medical Center Communications Director Sue Devoe reported Wednesday morning that a non-direct patient care employee at the hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was notified and is under quarantine at this time. According to Devoe, the employee is asymptomatic.
The positive test was the result of mandatory COVID-19 testing at the hospital's Forest Hill Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing facility.
"NMMC has planned and prepared for this type of incident. Employees and residents are being tested in accordance with CDC guidance," Devoe said in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine.