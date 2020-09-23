Non-direct patient care employee at Northern Maine Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

The staff member was notified and is under quarantine at this time. According to the hospital, the employee is asymptomatic.

FORT KENT, Maine — Northern Maine Medical Center Communications Director Sue Devoe reported Wednesday morning that a non-direct patient care employee at the hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was notified and is under quarantine at this time. According to Devoe, the employee is asymptomatic.

The positive test was the result of mandatory COVID-19 testing at the hospital's Forest Hill Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing facility.