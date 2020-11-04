SCARBOROUGH, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video explains how you can make your own mask without a sewing machine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control announced nine people have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus at Scarborough's Maine Veterans' Homes facility

According to the release, six staff members and three residents are confirmed positive for the disease. One of those residents that tested positive has died from COVID-19. Officials are treating the other impacted residents in the same wing, according to the release.

Maine CDC officials say other care procedures have been initiated at the facility.

"Elevated protective measures have been in place since the first positive test involving a member of the community. An additional supply of personal protective equipment is being provided to the facility, on top of what was sent to it in March. Nursing facilities have been prioritized for personal protective equipment from the State emergency stockpile.

Maine CDC continues to work closely with congregate living facilities to protect staff and residents and to limit potential spread of the virus. On March 15, Governor Janet Mills and the Maine CDC recommended that long-term care providers prohibit all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, until further notice."

COVID-19 testing is underway for the other residents and staff at the Scarborough home, according to the release.

