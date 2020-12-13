NH state representative contracts COVID-19 less than a week after House speaker dies of coronavirus

Rep. Kimberly Rice of Hudson vowed to beat the virus.

HUDSON, N.H. — A high-ranking Republican in the New Hampshire House of Representatives says she has contracted COVID-19, less than a week after the House speaker died of the disease.

Kimberly Rice, of Hudson, said on Facebook that she is “feeling horrible” and struggling to breathe but vowed to beat the virus.

Rice was recently appointed to one of the leading positions in the House.