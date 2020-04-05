CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 72 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 2,588. Several cases are still under investigation.

There have been 86 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in N.H. and 1,019 recoveries.

N.H. DHHS reports 111 individuals are currently hospitalized. There have been 14,282 negative tests.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (17), Merrimack (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (13), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Caroll (1), and in the cities of Manchester (22) and Nashua (10). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

The graph illustrates the number of N.H. patients tested for COVID-19 by the test results.

N.H. DHHS

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 286 (11%) of 2,588 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in N.H. and has been identified in all counties with cases. N.H. DHHS says most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Here is the breakdown by county:

Belknap—40

Carroll—33

Cheshire—40

Coos—2

Grafton—53

Hillsborough, other than Manchester and Nashua—365

Hillsborough, Nashua—239

Hillsborough, Manchester—553

Merrimack—200

Rockingham—878

Strafford—158

Sullivan—12

Unknown—15

N.H. has a daily testing average of 1,084, across the state lab as well as other commercial and private labs.

