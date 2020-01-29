NEW YORK, USA — The New York State Department of Health is investigating 10 possible cases of the coronavirus here in New York, but they won't say where.

As of Tuesday, 10 people around the state have already been tested. Seven people have been cleared, while three more are waiting for their test results.

The Department of Health is continuing to guide the state's colleges and universities — many of which have international students from China like UB — on how to identify the virus, update students, and promote prevention measures.

At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its traveler screening process to these 20 airports across the United States. All of them are existing locations designated as "quarantine centers" by the CDC and are equipped to handle these types of screenings of international passengers.

The closest airports to us here in Buffalo that are screening travelers are John F. Kennedy International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

"While we continue to closely monitor the spread of this novel coronavirus, I have directed our Department of Health to continue communicating with and providing updates to our local communities, healthcare providers, colleges, universities and New York companies with locations or business interests in China," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "My message to New Yorkers is: take this coronavirus seriously, take proper precautions, stay informed, but also feel confident that our Health Department and this administration are prepared and ready."

