MAINE, Maine — On Sunday, May 24, the Sun Journal reported that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a new weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

The Maine CDC has launched an automated system aimed at “buttressing its contact tracing program to better combat the spread of COVID-19,” according to the Sun Journal.

On Sunday, May 20, the Maine CDC reported 2,055 total cases of COVID-19 in the state. Out of that number 1,845 are confirmed cases, and 210 are considered 'probable.'

This new program would help the Maine CDC determine those possible cases in the state.

The system is called ‘Situational awareness and response assistant (Sara) Alert.’ The program will perform daily check-ins with patients having been identified as being exposed to the virus. The Sun Journal reports that if, after 14 days in quarantine with no exposure, and they show no symptoms, the ‘Sara Alert’ will then release them from quarantine.

Nonetheless, if the patient being monitored becomes symptomatic during that 14 day period, the information is conveyed by the Sara Alert system to back to the department – where a team member will refer that person’s case back to an investigator who will then identify the patient as a ‘probable’ COVID-19 case.

In an interview with the Sun Journal, Sara Robinson, the Director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology program at the Maine CDC says the ‘Sara’ alert system is taking the pressure off its staff.

The new system rolled out last week. The Sun Journal says the department is expecting to bring on volunteers next week to help with the tracing.

