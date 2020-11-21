New program provides peer support to college students in quarantine

University of Maine at Farmington students are making the process less isolating for their peers.

FARMINGTON, Maine — Students stuck in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 are still able to connect with the outside world, thanks to a new program at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Four UMF students serve as 'Peer Care Managers' on campus. They escort students slated for quarantine to a designated dorm. Wearing proper PPE they personally deliver meals to students three times a day and run errands for them.

Peer care managers can also refer students who may be struggling during isolation to mental health services available on campus.

"We check in on them pretty much every night when we drop off dinners. We make sure they are ok for the night," said Hunter Ellis, a Peer Care Manager and Biology major from Farmington.

Nearly 700 of UMF's 1,800 students live on campus, but only five cases of the virus have been reported so far this fall.