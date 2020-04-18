CONCORD, N.H. — EDITOR'S NOTE: In the above video, NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon demonstrates one of the proper ways to take off protective gloves.

A few hundred demonstrators cheered and waved signs outside the New Hampshire State House during a call to reopen the state as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads throughout the state.

People in the Saturday crowd said they wanted to restore freedom and jobs in New Hampshire.

People carried signs with slogans such as "Live Free or Die," the state's motto. Others included "Restore Jobs" and "Kiss My Constitution."

One demonstrator, talk show host Ian Freeman, said the government was guilty of fear-mongering over the state of the virus, and it was time to restore individual rights.

"Even if the virus were ten times as dangerous as it is, I still wouldn't stay inside my home. I'd rather take the risk and be a free person," he said.

New Hampshire has had nearly 1,300 cases of the virus and more than three dozens deaths through Friday.

Mainers will have their opportunity to protest in Augusta on Monday.

Maine State House Representative Chris Johansen is spearheading the event that will take place at the Blaine House at noon Monday.

Johansen posted on his Facebook page earlier this week announcing the event.

"On Patriots Day April 20th at noon I and others will be gathering at the Governor's residence in Augusta. Our purpose is to try and save all those small businesses that are going to struggle to reopen when this GOVERNMENT DECIDES ITS SAFE," said Johansen in the post.

Johansen and his supporters maintain Governor Mills, and her administration have overstepped what is reasonable.

"I have not been happy with our Governors state-wide shut down of our small businesses. Our Governor should have issued a voluntary warning concerning the risks. In our northern counties, where we have little contact, and little risk should not be treated the same as Cumberland county. Keep in mind we still have more deaths from our regular seasonal flu."

Representative Johansen stresses the importance of the event remaining peaceful.

1. Protect yourself... maintain social distancing, wear a mask

2. NO open carry....

Be RESPECTFUL and courteous to everyone around us. We are all on the same page, we all have the same interest," said Johansen in a Facebook post Saturday.

The protest is slated to take place Monday at noon.

