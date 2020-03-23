CONCORD, N.H. — EDITOR"S NOTE: You are hearing the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and health officials said Monday in a press conference that one person has died from coronavirus, COVID-19 in the state.

The person who died was a man in his 60s from Hillsborough County who had multiple underlying medical conditions, officials said.

N.H. had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 2, and as of Monday now has a total of 101 positive cases.

