New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced Sunday that all K-12 public schools in the state will move to remote learning immediately due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 to allow each school district to develop a plan to transition to remote instruction.

Sununu said each school district should begin remote instruction starting no later than Monday, March 23 and continuing through Friday, April 3. School districts will thus decide individually when to begin remote instruction between March 17 and March 23. Sununu said some districts are already prepared while others will need a few days to begin.

Sununu said school districts "need to appreciate that they may remain in this situation for an extended period" and that his administration will "reassess the situation on the ground."

Many Maine school districts have announced plans to move to remote learning but no statewide decision has been made by Governor Janet Mills.

New Hampshire currently has seven positive COVID-19 cases, according to the New Hampshire CDC's website.

Maine does not currently have any confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, but three people have tested presumptive positive and three people have tested preliminary presumptive positive.

